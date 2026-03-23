Michelle Gomez withdraws from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest at the Old Vic – Olivia Williams cast

The Old Vic has announced Michelle Gomez’s withdrawal from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey.

Set inside a psychiatric facility, the story follows Chief Bromden, a long-silent patient whose perspective on the institution is challenged by the arrival of McMurphy, a gambler whose defiance stirs rebellion among the patients and threatens the authority of Nurse Ratched.

The production stars Aaron Pierre as Randle P McMurphy and Giles Terera as Dale Harding, directed by Clint Dyer.

Joining them are Samson Ajewole as Aide Warren, Kazeem Tosin Amore as Aide Turkle, Arthur Boan as Chief Bromden, Adam Bond as Ensemble, Emma Cater as Ensemble, Ene Frost as Ruckley, Jaz Hutchins as Aide Williams, Shaquille Jack as Ensemble, Daisy Lewis as Candy Starr, Amy Newton as Nurse Flinn/Sandra, Jason Pennycooke as Martini, Javone Prince as Cheswick, Mo Sesay as Scanlon, Matthew Steer as Dr Spivey and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Billy Bibbit.

It was revealed today that Gomez will be replaced by Olivia Williams, with the Old Vic’s statement in full below:

“The Old Vic is sorry to announce that Michelle Gomez has stepped down from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest for personal reasons. The theatre, cast and company wish Michelle well and thank her for her time on the production.

“The part of Nurse Ratched will now be played by Olivia Williams and we are pleased to welcome Olivia to the company. All performances are scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

It runs from 1 April to 23 May 2026, with a press night on 15 April, with tickets on sale now.

The production forms part of artistic director Matthew Warchus’ final season at The Old Vic, in which all shows will be performed in-the-round. Warchus added: “I’m delighted to be welcoming the brilliant Clint Dyer to be a part of this in-the-round season at The Old Vic. We can’t wait to share his exciting new take on this iconic story.”

The creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer Benjamin Grant, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, casting director Heather Basten, associate director Jade Hackett, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Keisha-Paris Banya, costume supervisor Maybelle Laye, and cultural consultant Nathan Woodward.