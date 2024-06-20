Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake announces full casting and further dates

New Adventures has announced the full cast of 40 and further tour dates for Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake.

The legendary production returns for a 30th anniversary UK tour, opening first at Plymouth Theatre Royal on 11 November 2024, and then playing at the Lowry, Salford, before a Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells in London, and continuing into 2025 with further tour stops.

The production of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece, which premiered almost 30 years ago, is recognised as one of the most successful dance theatre production of all time.

Making their debuts as the Swan/the Stranger are rising New Adventures stars Harrison Dowzell, Jackson Fisch, and Rory Macleod, alongside James Lovell, Leonardo McCorkindale, and Stephen Murray as the Prince. Nicole Kabera and Ashley Shaw will play the Queen, Katrina Lyndon as the Queen and the Girlfriend, and Bryony Wood as the Girlfriend.

The company is completed by Matthew Amos, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Ben Brown, Carla Contini, Jade Copas, Anna-Maria de Freitas, Perreira de Jesus Franque, Jamie Duncan-Campbell, Alexander Fadayiro, Savannah Ffrench, Cameron Flynn, Louis Fukuhara, Louis Harris, Kurumi Kamayachi, Aristide Lyons, Callum Mann, Eleanor McGrath, Jarrod McWilliams, Maisie Mwebe, Mukeni Nel, Eve Ngbokota, George-Murray Nightingale, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Barnaby Quarendon, Molly Shaw-Downie, Nikolas Shikkis, Xavier Andriambolanoro Sotiya, Tom Standing, and Christina Walters.

Matthew Bourne said, “It’s hard to believe that our Swan Lake is now 30 years old and even harder to acknowledge that we are now casting most Swans and Princesses who were not even born at the time of the show’s premiere! Many dancers have grown up with this production and dreaming of one day dancing in it, so I am particularly excited to announce this line-up of young performers.

Many of these dancers have been nurtured through our talent development programmes at New Adventures, notably Swan School. I know from experience what a life changing experience this show has been for previous casts and how it has inspired new audiences for dance throughout the world. I am therefore truly thrilled to welcome the next generation of swans and swan watchers as we celebrate three decades of our Swan Lake.”

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake begins at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 11 November until 16 November before visiting The Lowry, Salford from 19 November until 30 November, ahead of the eight-week annual Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells from 3 December 2024 to 26 January 2025.

In 2025, the production will tour to Birmingham, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Southampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes, Cardiff, Canterbury, Bradford, and Glasgow, with further venues to be announced.

To coincide with this 30th anniversary tour, New Adventures has developed Swan Lake Take Flight, a dance project aimed at reaching over 2,500 young people in the UK. The project will be delivered with New Adventures’ Placemaking partners, including Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios, Norwich Theatre, the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, Theatre Royal Plymouth, The Marlowe Canterbury, Theatre Royal Newcastle and Farnham Maltings.

Etta Murfitt, associate artistic director of New Adventures, said: “Now, more than ever, young people need dance and dance needs young people! Just as our production of Swan Lake embraces the next generation, Swan Lake Take Flight will get today’s generation of children and young people moving and excited about dance and validate the impact of dance on wellbeing to support the future of our industry and generations to come. I could not be prouder of this pioneering programme and look forward to working with our venue partners throughout the UK to make it a success.”