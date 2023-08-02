Mathew Horne and Tamzin Outhwaite to join Noises Off in the West End

The zany comedy heads to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for 12 weeks

The Theatre Royal Bath revival of Michael Frayn’s Noises Off has announced further casting for its second West End run in 2023.

Mathew Horne (The Homecoming, The Miser) will play Garry Lejeune. Ahead of the show, he said: “I am utterly and totally thrilled to join the now legendary company and production of this masterpiece of a play. I’m celebrating my return to the West End with sardines!”

Tamzin Outhwaite (How The Other Half Loves) will play Belinda Blair, alongside the previously announced Felicity Kendal (Anything Goes) as Dotty Otley, Jonathan Coy (Anatomy of a Scandal) as Frederick Fellowes and Alexander Hanson (Killing Eve) as Lloyd Dallas.

Sasha Frost (His Dark Materials) and Pepter Lunkuse (Hamlet) will reprise their roles as Brooke Ashton and Poppy Norton-Taylor with Oscar Batterham (Richard III) joining the production as Tim. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Told over three acts, Frayn’s comedy follows a touring theatre company as they perform a fictional farce, Nothing On. A glowing WhatsOnStage review of Noises Off praised “the tightrope act of performance, wonderfully mastered here.”

Lindsay Posner directs the 40th anniversary production, with a creative team including Simon Higlett (design), Paul Pyant (lighting design), Greg Clarke (sound design), Will Stuart (composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (movement and fight director), George Jibson (associate director), and Ginny Schiller (casting director).

As well as a West End run, Noises Off will also tour the UK from this month, starting at Birmingham Rep on 23 August.

Noises Off will play at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 27 September to 16 December.

Tickets are on sale below.