Martin Shaw to star in A Man for All Seasons

The new touring production will launch in Bath next year

Martin Shaw will star in a national tour of Robert Bolt’s A Man for All Seasons.

Shaw, whose previous stage credits include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men, will take on the role of Sir Thomas More – Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII – in the play, with further casting still to be revealed.

A Man for All Seasons explores the events surrounding Henry VIII’s demand for a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, which would clear the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, and devout Catholic Thomas’ extraordinary act of defiance.

Jonathan Church will direct the production, reuniting with Shaw following their work on Hobson’s Choice, while other creative team members are yet to be confirmed.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, A Man for All Seasons will be staged in Bath from 16 to 25 January 2025, ahead of a national tour (with venues still to be announced).