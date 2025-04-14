Man charged after White Witch’s coat stolen from Edinburgh theatre ahead of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe tour shows

The production is appealing to anyone for help

A man has been arrested and charged after a theft was reported at the Festival Theatre.

According to the Edinburgh Reporter, who broke the story over the weekend, a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged following the incident, which took place on 27 March 2025.

What was stolen, according to reports, was the faux fur coat sported by the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe – a coat that remains missing to this day.

Producer Tom O’Connell said in a statement on social media: “Someone has stolen our faux fur coat of the white witch in our hit production of The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe – and it is still missing!”

O’Connell continues: “We are there in May for a week and need this handmade (expensive) coat back… this is not a PR stunt. Genuinely need it!”

Directed by Michael Fentiman, and based on the original production by Sally Cookson, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was first performed at Leeds Playhouse in 2017, before transferring to London’s Bridge Theatre, embarking on a tour and running in the West End and Birmingham.