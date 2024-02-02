Macbeth with Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma extends London run

The Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma-led, site-specific revival of Macbeth has extended its London run.

The show, which has toured across the UK since last autumn, will open in London at Dock X, Canada Water on 10 February. It will now run until 30 March. A new trailer has also been released for the production:

Tickets for the piece, which is directed by Simon Godwin, are on sale now. A Washington DC season will run in April 2024, which is also now on sale.

Joining Fiennes and Varma as the two leads are Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance and Ben Turner as Macduff.

It is adapted by Emily Burns, while set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Christopher Shutt. The composer is Asaf Zohar, with sound system design by Christopher Shutt and Sam Clarkson. The movement director is Lucy Cullingford, the hair, make-up and prosthetics designer is Susanna Peretz, the fight director is Kate Waters, the casting director is Amy Ball CDG and the children’s casting director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The voice and dialect coach is Jeannette Nelson, the associate director is Alice Wordsworth, the associate set designer is Ceci Calf, the associate costume designer/costume supervisor is Olivia Ward, the associate lighting designer is Tom Turner, and the casting associate is Arthur Carrington.

