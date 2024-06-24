Luke Rollason and Paul Adeyefa to star in Bellringers world premiere

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Daisy Hall’s Bellringers, which is due to begin performances this summer in Edinburgh.

Paul Adeyefa (Good Omens, The Mirror and the Light) and Luke Rollason (Extraordinary, Becoming Elizabeth) will star in the piece, which was one of the final five plays shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Playwriting in 2023, selected from 1,001 submissions.

Bellringers follows two bellringers caught in the heart of a storm, and is produced by Atticist, Ellie Keel Productions and Hampstead Theatre in association with the Women’s Prize for Playwrighting.

Following its spell at Roundabout at the Edinburgh Fringe (from 1 to 26 August), the show will transfer to the Hampstead Theatre for a run from 27 September to 2 November.

Directing is Jessica Lazar (Sap) with design by Natalie Johnson, lighting by David Doyle, sound by Holly Khan and casting by Sarah Jones.