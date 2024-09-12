Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical to have European premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

London
The new musical is penned by 17-year-old Kjersti Long
Exclusive: Original new musical Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical will have its European premiere with two staged concert performances at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Taking place on October 31 and November 1, 2024, it is written by 17-year-old Kjersti Long, and will see Long herself star in the production as Sidney Hill.
She says today: “It is a dream come true to see the music that I began working on when I was 14 come to life in the iconic setting of London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of the biggest theatres in the UK.
“It is mind-boggling that I get to take to the stage alongside the most extraordinary cast who we will announce in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for London audiences to be a part of history in these first look concerts!”
Long began writing the music for Little Piece of You at just 14 years old. She has already made a name for herself in the US, having headlined at venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Her songs, such as “Burn It Down” from the musical, have garnered thousands of views on YouTube, while she also worked with stage and screen legend Vanessa Williams on Williams’ single “Legs (Keep Dancing)”.
The show itself follows Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles.
The full cast will be announced in the coming weeks.
