Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical to have European premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Exclusive: Original new musical Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical will have its European premiere with two staged concert performances at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Taking place on October 31 and November 1, 2024, it is written by 17-year-old Kjersti Long, and will see Long herself star in the production as Sidney Hill.

She says today: “It is a dream come true to see the music that I began working on when I was 14 come to life in the iconic setting of London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, one of the biggest theatres in the UK.

“It is mind-boggling that I get to take to the stage alongside the most extraordinary cast who we will announce in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for London audiences to be a part of history in these first look concerts!”

Long began writing the music for Little Piece of You at just 14 years old. She has already made a name for herself in the US, having headlined at venues including the Bitter End in New York City and the Apollo Theatre in Harlem. Her songs, such as “Burn It Down” from the musical, have garnered thousands of views on YouTube, while she also worked with stage and screen legend Vanessa Williams on Williams’ single “Legs (Keep Dancing)”.

The show itself follows Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles.

Little Piece of You – An Atypical Musical features material by book writer Melissa Leilani Larson, music and lyrics by Long and Jeremy Long, with additional lyrics by Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga, Wendy Parr, Paul Moak, and Hunter Wolfe. Co-directors are Jennifer Tang and Joshua Long, with Shelby Noelle Gist as associate director. Musical supervision is by Katy Richardson, and Lauren Hopkinson serves as musical director. The production features set design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Tim Oliver, sound design by Tom Marshall, and costume design by Elin Steele. Zach Hansen handles orchestrations and arrangements, while the London Musical Theatre Orchestra will provide the music. Jess Williams and Jonnie Riordan are the co-choreographers, with Brad Shelton serving as set design US consultant and Janine Sobeck Knighton as dramaturg. Pearson Casting oversea casting, and the stage management team includes Rachael Downey (CSM), Sorcha Doherty (DSM), and Sammie Richards (ASM). Pete Kramer is the production manager.

The full cast will be announced in the coming weeks.