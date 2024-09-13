Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis’ Warriors musical adds even more Broadway stars to album

Another week, another salvo of names added to the new Warriors album, penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Eisa Davis (Bulrusher).

The album will be released on 18 October on Atlantic Records. Warriors is inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures film and the novel of the same name by Sol Yurick. Described as an “immersive listening experience,” the story follows a New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they’re framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Davis and Miranda have revealed that Busta Rhymes has been cast as the voice of Brooklyn on the 26-track album, with hit singer Stephen Sanchez as Cal, Hamilton and tick, tick…Boom!’s Joshua Henry as Wanya, as well as Timothy Hughes (Hadestown) as Lance, and P NATION star Daniel Jikal as Joon.

As revealed in the last few weeks, four-time Grammy Award-winner Marc Anthony (In the Heights) will star as Tato on the LP, while four-time Grammy-nominated singer Luis Figueroa will play Miguel. Flaco Navaja (Tell Hector I Love Him) will portray Jesús and American rapper Chris Rivers “The Bronx.” Billy Porter (Kinky Boots) will play Granger, while Michaela Jaé (Pose) will star as Yaya, singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore as Élan, Casey Likes (Back to the Future: the Musical) as Jesse and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) as Sully, while Ghostface Killah and RZA will play the voices of Staten Island.

The Cops are played by James Remar (Barnes) and David Patrick Kelly (Victor). Remar and Kelly join the concept album in new roles, having previously originated the characters of Ajax and Luther, respectively, in the film. Also appearing on the album are Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo (Rustin) as the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs and rapper Cam’ron as Manhattan. Nas will also play “Queens”.

There’s a small number of further names still to be unveiled, according to the Warriors website.

Executive produced by the rapper Nas and produced by musician Mike Elizondo, Warriors will have 26 tracks.