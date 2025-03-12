Leeds Playhouse welcomes Tom Wright as artistic director

Leeds Playhouse has today announced the appointment of Tom Wright as artistic director.

He joins the newly promoted chief executive Shawab Iqbal to form the executive leadership team of the organisation.

Wright will take up the position in June this year, succeeding current artistic director James Brining, who leaves the organisation after 13 years in April.

Currently associate artistic director at London’s Kiln Theatre, Wright is a writer (My Dad’s Gap Year, Undetectable, and Very Special Guest Star), director (Dumbledore Is So Gay, Blowhole, and Tumble Tuck), producer and dramaturg. His latest play Please Please Me will premiere at Kiln Theatre in 2026.

He has previously worked closely with artistic directors Indhu Rubasingham and Amit Sharma in developing and delivering the artistic programme. Notable work includes Ryan Calais Cameron’s Retrograde which has recently transferred to the West End, Zadie Smith’s The Wife of Willesden and Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan’s Peanut Butter and Blueberries.

As head of artist development at the Old Vic, Wright led The Old Vic 12, propelling alumni including Miranda Cromwell, Jesse Jones, Lanre Malaolu, Sonali Bhattacharyya and Rachael Nanyonjo. Additionally, he has played a part in his hometown of Coventry’s UK City of Culture celebrations.

Wright said today: “I’m overjoyed to be joining Leeds Playhouse – a theatre that pulses with creativity, ambition, and a deep commitment to its community. The Playhouse has long been a beacon of powerful storytelling, inclusivity and artistic innovation, and I’m honoured to build on the incredible work of James and the team, alongside Shawab, a passionate and forward-thinking leader. Leeds is one of the UK’s most vibrant and dynamic cities, and I can’t wait to collaborate with its artists, audiences and communities to create theatre that inspires, challenges, entertains, and excites.”

Iqbal added: “Tom’s appointment as the new artistic director of Leeds Playhouse is hugely energising. He has an impressive track record of developing dynamic work with some of today’s most exciting artists, with genuine inclusion always underpinning his practice, both at The Old Vic and the Kiln Theatre. This, along with his nuanced understanding of regional theatre, will allow him to build on the longstanding values of the Playhouse as it enters its 55th year. I can’t wait for him to bring his collaborative leadership and vision to Leeds and the wider region, and look forward to forming the new executive leadership team with him in my new role as chief executive.”