Lea Salonga to tour the UK in 2024, including night at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The award-winning performer returns with her S tage, Screen and Everything In Between tour

Lea Salonga will kickstart a new tour with her solo show Stage, Screen & Everything In Between in June 2024.

Salonga, currently on stage in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends in the West End, has previously performed in the likes of Les Misérables, Aladdin, and Mulan (as well as originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon).

She will visit locations across Great Britain, with a night at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (where she appeared in Miss Saigon 35 years ago) on 24 June 2024.

Salonga said: “I have so much love for UK audiences, so I am thrilled to be able to share some of the many wonderful songs I have sung throughout my career with fans once more – as well as some treats from ‘in between’ too.

“Returning to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane after all this time is a dream come true. It’s an iconic venue, that holds such special personal memories – I cannot wait.

“I will always be grateful for Miss Saigon and the way that show changed my life – so to celebrate it once more, back in that beautiful and historic theatre will be incredibly special… But where have 35 years gone?”

Tour stops, from 21 June, include Wolverhampton, Cardiff, Bristol, Nottingham, Gateshead, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Tickets o on sale on Friday 8 December.