Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James to star in Lyonesse in the West End

Skinner, whose previous work includes The Village Bike, Angry Alan and Meek, said today: “I am thrilled to be working with Ian Rickson to bring this story to life, alongside such a remarkable cast and creative team. I’m a huge admirer of both Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, and am so grateful for Sonia Friedman’s faith and vision in giving this new play a home in the West End.

“I was inspired to write Lyonesse after wondering what would happen if the dramatic action of a traditional revenge tragedy was flipped, so that the story instead became about the person upon whom revenge had been sworn. Themes of creativity, purpose, isolation, violence, magic and mothers rushed to join in with this central provocation, and the characters of the story came into being.”

Directed by Ian Rickson (Jerusalem), the production is to be designed by Georgia Lowe, with lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, music by Stephen Warbeck and sound by Tingying Dong.

Scott Thomas added: “Working with Ian is one of the great joys of my professional life. And a new play is such an adventure. Penelope Skinner’s writing had me gripped from the first page. I love the questions the story raises. Acting with Lily is starting to become a habit. Luckily it’s good for everyone!”

James continued: “I am thrilled to be joining this wonderful company. I have always wanted to work with Ian Rickson. When I received Penelope Skinner’s brilliant play, I read it in one sitting and adored it – I was utterly gripped by these strong, original characters. To work with Sonia Friedman again is an absolute dream but most importantly, I am so happy to be reunited with my friend, Kristin Scott Thomas.”

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday at 12pm. The show will run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 17 October to 23 December 2023.