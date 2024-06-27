Julian Ovenden to appear in concert at Cadogan Hall

The South Pacific and All About Eve star

Julian Ovenden, star of stage and screen, will perform at Cadogan Hall this autumn.

Taking place on Monday 14 October, the evening will feature Broadway composer and musical director Scott Frankel on piano.

Ovenden, known for his roles in South Pacific, All About Eve, My Night With Reg, Bridgerton and Downton Abbey, will perform songs from his award-winning performances as well as classic musical theatre hits.

On Broadway, Ovenden debuted opposite Nathan Lane in Butley and starred in Death Takes A Holiday for the Roundabout Company.

Scott Frankel’s Broadway credits include War Paint, Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven.

Tickets for the evening are available now.