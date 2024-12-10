Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour reveals new casting for Birmingham

Producer Michael Harrison has announced that panto legend Matt Slack will take on the role of Pharoah when the current touring production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat arrives in Birmingham next year.

Slack, whose previous stage credits include Blood Brothers, Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical and The Addams Family among others, is about to star in his 11th pantomime at the Birmingham Hippodrome when Peter Pan (which he also co-wrote) begins performances later this month. He will appear in Joseph at the venue from 20 May to 1 June 2025.

He commented: “I am delighted to be returning to Birmingham Hippodrome next year to rock the venue when I perform ‘Song of the King’ in the iconic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joseph has a magical ability to unite generations in joy, and I can’t wait to see faces new and old, as families come together to make treasured memories.”

Further Pharaoh casting is to be announced in Norwich and Southampton.