Jeremy Jordan and Lizzy McAlpine to star in Floyd Collins on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the full cast for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, set to begin previews on 27 March, with an official opening on 21 April at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The musical, written by Tina Landau with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, is based on the true story of a cave explorer trapped underground in Kentucky in 1925.

The cast is led by Jeremy Jordan as Floyd Collins, the ambitious cave explorer. Jason Gotay plays Homer Collins, Floyd’s devoted younger brother who joins the rescue effort, Marc Kudisch portrays Lee Collins, their father, while Lizzy McAlpine takes on the role of Nellie Collins, Floyd’s sensitive sister, who struggles to cope with the unfolding tragedy.

The ensemble also includes Sean Allan Krill as HT Carmichael, Wade McCollum as Bee Doyle, Jessica Molaskey as Miss Jane and Taylor Trensch as Skeets Miller, the young journalist who forms a connection with Floyd while crawling through the cave to deliver updates from the outside world.

The creative team includes scenic design by dots, costumes by Anita Yavich, lighting by Scott Zielinski, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Ray Sun. Dance sequences are by Jon Rua, with music direction by Ted Sperling. Casting is by The Telsey Office, and Bonnie Panson serves as the stage manager.

Floyd Collins originally premiered in 1994 at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia and later opened Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1996, where it won the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. The score, blending folk and bluegrass influences, has garnered a dedicated following since its release.

The story follows Floyd Collins, who becomes trapped 200 feet underground while attempting to turn Sand Cave into a tourist attraction. His struggle for survival, the media frenzy surrounding the rescue effort, and the broader implications of fame and human ambition form the core of the narrative.

Tickets for Floyd Collins will be available from 12 December at the Lincoln Center Theater box office and online. Discounted tickets are available for young adults through the LincTix program.