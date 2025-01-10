Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman to premiere new play The Psychic

York Theatre Royal has announced the world premiere of The Psychic, a new play by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, creators of Ghost Stories.

The new thriller follows a popular TV psychic who has fallen from grace and seeks to revive her fortunes by exploiting the grief of a wealthy couple. The production opens on 6 May 2026, with previews from 29 April, and runs until 23 May.

The Psychic continues York Theatre Royal’s tradition of producing and co-producing ambitious projects. The 2025 season includes North by Northwest, a co-production with Wise Children, and Gary Oldman’s performance in Krapp’s Last Tape.

Tickets for The Psychic go on sale to York Theatre Royal members on Friday 10 January at 1pm, with general sales starting Wednesday 15 January at 1pm.

Casting and creative team will be revealed in due course. Before then, Dyson and Nyman’s Ghost Stories will be embarking on a major tour, kicking off later this month.