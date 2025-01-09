Jason Donovan to return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has provided a casting update.

The touring show stars Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph, with Hugh Cotton as Reuben, and Will Haswell as Simeon.

Jason Donovan will play the Pharaoh for one week only at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from 13 to 18 May.

Completing the company are Aaron Archer, Bella Baldock, Daniel Bowskill, Imogen Bowtell, Taylor Bridges, Joseph Browlie-Johnson, Joseph Craig, Davide Fienauri, Ellie Greenway, Oliver Hawes, Kiera Haynes, Siobhan James, Ben Lancaster, Nicole Lupino, Bradley Perret, Harvey Shulver, Jessica Sutton, Charley Warburton, Jenna Warne, and Alex Woodward.

Donovan said: “Joseph will always hold a special place in my heart and to return to the show in the new Palladium production and later UK tour as Pharaoh was an incredible experience. Southampton’s audiences were electrifying and I can’t wait to revisit the city later this year when I play my only dates on the 2025 tour. Be sure you don’t miss out on your ‘dream’ ticket!”

The previously revealed Joe McElderry will take on the role of the Pharaoh for select stops during the new tour. He’ll now appear in Manchester, Bristol, Southend, Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow and Milton Keynes in addition to Sunderland, Canterbury, Nottingham, Belfast, Leeds, Wimbledon, Blackpool, Woking, Newcastle, Plymouth, Leicester and Sheffield.

Further Pharaoh casting is to be announced for Norwich and Birmingham.

The production’s children’s company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernest Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O’Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

The show has run in the West End, on Broadway and worldwide. Songs included in the piece are “Any Dream Will Do”, “Close Every Door To Me”, “Jacob and Sons”, “There’s One More Angel In Heaven” and “Go Go Go Joseph”. It tells the biblical story of Joseph and his eleven brothers.

The revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic has direction by Laurence Connor, choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume design by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Gareth Owen. Casting is by David Grindrod with musical supervision by John Rigby.

After its current spell at Oxford’s New Theatre, the tour will visit Sunderland’s Empire Theatre, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre, Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, Belfast’s Grand Opera House, Manchester Opera House, Bristol Hippodrome, Leeds Grand Theatre, Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, Norwich Theatre Royal, Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Woking’s New Victoria Theatre, Newcastle Theatre Royal, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Liverpool Empire, Cardiff’s Millennium Centre and Milton Keynes Theatre.