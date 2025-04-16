Is London theatre in rude health?

We interview John Lithgow, the creators of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Eline Arbo and more!

Welcome to a special bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Editor-in-chief Alex Wood chinwags his way around the Olivier Awards winners’ room discussing the state of London theatre, new writing and emerging talent.

He talks to the creators of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the team behind the record-breaking Fiddler on the Roof and the three Olivier Award-winning creatives in Giant – John Lithgow, Elliot Levey and Mark Rosenblatt.

As subsidised venues reduce their programming output, what does the future of London theatre look like?

Have a listen for free here:

And, for Spotify users, try this: