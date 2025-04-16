whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Is London theatre in rude health?

We interview John Lithgow, the creators of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Eline Arbo and more!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

16 April 2025

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof, © Pamela Raith
The cast of Fiddler on the Roof, © Pamela Raith

Welcome to a special bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Editor-in-chief Alex Wood chinwags his way around the Olivier Awards winners’ room discussing the state of London theatre, new writing and emerging talent.

He talks to the creators of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the team behind the record-breaking Fiddler on the Roof and the three Olivier Award-winning creatives in Giant – John Lithgow, Elliot Levey and Mark Rosenblatt.

As subsidised venues reduce their programming output, what does the future of London theatre look like?

Have a listen for free here:

And, for Spotify users, try this:

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The cast of Come Fall in Love in the studio

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical releases a first listen music video

The much-loved film is heading to Manchester!