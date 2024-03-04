Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon – Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran in rehearsals

The one-woman show begins performances in the West End later this month

Rehearsal shots have been released for the West End premiere of Rosie Day’s Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, led by Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran.

Chandran, making her West End debut, rose to fame for her portrayal of Edwina Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix series, with other screen credits including Alex Rider and the upcoming How to Date Billy Walsh.

WhatsOnStage will also be hosting an Instagram Live event this Wednesday, 6 March with Chandran and Day from 12:30pm.

The play, which was previously mounted at Southwark Playhouse in 2022, revolves around a 17-year-old girl who, following her sister’s untimely death caused by a Yorkshire pudding, joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate adolescence. It is directed by Georgie Staight and produced by Katy Galloway Productions.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer Jasmine Swan, lighting designer Rory Beaton, video designer Dan Light and associate director Hanna Khogali. In addition, Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Philip Glenister (Life on Mars) and Isabella Pappas (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) all feature in the show’s video design.

Performances for Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon are scheduled to run between 17 March until 28 April at the Garrick Theatre, with tickets on sale below.