Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran to star in Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon in the West End

The one-woman show is heading to the Garrick Theatre this spring

Exclusive: Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran is set to make her West End debut this March.

Chandran rose to fame for her portrayal of Edwina Sharma in season two of the hit Netflix series, with other screen credits including Alex Rider and the upcoming How to Date Billy Walsh.

She is now set to appear in the one-woman show Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon, written by Rosie Day, directed by Georgie Staight and produced by Katy Galloway Productions.

The play, which was previously mounted at Southwark Playhouse in 2022, revolves around a 17-year-old girl who, following her sister’s untimely death caused by a Yorkshire pudding, joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate adolescence.

The production’s creative team includes set and costume designer Jasmine Swan, lighting designer Rory Beaton, video designer Dan Light and associate director Hanna Khogali.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is scheduled to run from 17 March until 28 April at the Garrick Theatre. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, 19 January.