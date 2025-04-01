Inside No 9 stage show with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith to tour the UK

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith will take the stage version of their award-winning television comedy Inside No 9 beyond London’s West End and out on tour.

Pemberton and Shearsmith will star in the show’s tour, which blends original material with familiar characters from the series. It first opened in January of this year in the West End, being described as “great, all-encompassing fun.“

Similar to the West End season, the tour will also see surprise guest stars appear at every performance across the tour. Kicking off in Milton Keynes on 9 September, Inside No 9 Stage / Fright visits 11 theatres across the UK ending in Edinburgh in late November – you can see the full set of dates here.

Shearsmith and Pemberton said today: “The phrase ‘swan-song’ refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bollocks of course as all swans do is s**t and honk. So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won’t be a dry seat in the house.”

Tickets for the 12-week tour go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday 2 April.