Initial casting revealed for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

The first wave of casting for the UK premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors has been revealed.

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s new adaptation offers a humorous take on Bram Stoker’s iconic horror novel.

Greenberg, who returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory following his previous productions of The Baker’s Wife and Barnum, is set to direct. The show will open on 17 March 2025, with previews starting on 8 March. The run will continue until 3 May.

Set in Transylvania, the story follows Jonathan Harker, a timid English estate agent, who travels to meet his new client, Count Dracula. The Count, however, turns out to be not only a vampire but a narcissistic figure struggling with an existential crisis.

This 90-minute production is designed to be fast-paced and genre-bending, with a cast of five performers who will switch between multiple roles throughout the show.

Starring will be James Daly (reprising the role of Dracula), Safeena Ladha (Lucy Westfeldt), Dianne Pilkington (Dr Westfeldt), and WhatsOnStage Award winner Charlie Stemp (Jonathan Harker). Further casting is to be revealed.

Set design is by Tijana Bjelajac, with costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert.

Public booking for the show opens on 14 January.