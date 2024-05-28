Ian Charleson Award winners revealed
The winners for this year’s Ian Charleson Awards have been revealed.
Celebrating those under the age of 30 appearing in a classical role across the previous year, nominees come from venues on tour and across London.
The winner this year is Francesca Mills, who played Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe last summer. Taking second place is Toheeb Jimoh, nominated for his appearance in Romeo and Juliet, who is currently leading Player Kings opposite Ian McKellen in the West End. The third podium finisher is Joseph Payne, for The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe).
The award is named after the great actor Ian Charleson, who died aged 40 in 1990, after being diagnosed with HIV in 1986.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Shyvonne Ahmmad, for the RSC’s Macbeth
Jonathan Case, for the touring production of Macbeth (Liverpool, Edinburgh, London)
Joséphine Callies, for Shakespeare’s Globe’s Henry V with Headlong
Samuel Creasey, for The Winter’s Tale in Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
Amber James, for Cymbeline and The Fair Maid of the West at the RSC
Shalisha James-Davis, for Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester
Toheeb Jimoh, for Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida Theatre
Tyreke Leslie, for As You Like It at the RSC
Francesca Mills, for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe
Taheen Modak, for Pygmalion at the Old Vic
Danielle Phillips for The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare’s Globe
Joseph Payne, for The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe)
Anna Russell-Martin, for Macbeth at the RSC
Kibong Tanji, for Titus Andronicus at Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse