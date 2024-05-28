Ian Charleson Award winners revealed

The winners were confirmed over the bank holiday weekend

The winners for this year’s Ian Charleson Awards have been revealed.

Celebrating those under the age of 30 appearing in a classical role across the previous year, nominees come from venues on tour and across London.

The winner this year is Francesca Mills, who played Hermia in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe last summer. Taking second place is Toheeb Jimoh, nominated for his appearance in Romeo and Juliet, who is currently leading Player Kings opposite Ian McKellen in the West End. The third podium finisher is Joseph Payne, for The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe).

The award is named after the great actor Ian Charleson, who died aged 40 in 1990, after being diagnosed with HIV in 1986.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Shyvonne Ahmmad, for the RSC’s Macbeth

Jonathan Case, for the touring production of Macbeth (Liverpool, Edinburgh, London)

Joséphine Callies, for Shakespeare’s Globe’s Henry V with Headlong

Samuel Creasey, for The Winter’s Tale in Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse

Amber James, for Cymbeline and The Fair Maid of the West at the RSC

Shalisha James-Davis, for Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester

Toheeb Jimoh, for Romeo and Juliet at the Almeida Theatre

Tyreke Leslie, for As You Like It at the RSC

Francesca Mills, for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe

Taheen Modak, for Pygmalion at the Old Vic

Danielle Phillips for The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare’s Globe

Joseph Payne, for The Tempest (RSC) and Macbeth (Shakespeare’s Globe)

Anna Russell-Martin, for Macbeth at the RSC

Kibong Tanji, for Titus Andronicus at Shakespeare’s Globe’s Sam Wanamaker Playhouse