Helen George discusses The King and I’s West End return

Earlier this month, we sat down with the stage and screen star Helen George to discuss her imminent return to the stage in The King and I.

The musical tells the story of Anna, a widowed British schoolteacher who is hired by the King of Siam to help modernize his country. It features some of the finest songs ever written, including classic tunes like “Getting to Know You,” “Whistle a Happy Tune”, and “Shall We Dance.”

It is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, who has previously helmed Broadway hits like South Pacific and My Fair Lady. The book and lyrics are by Oscar Hammerstein II, and the music is by Richard Rodgers, with sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, and orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett. The musical supervision is by Stephen Ridley, and the casting direction is by James Orange.

The show runs at the Dominion Theatre from 20 January 2024, with booking dates through to 2 March.