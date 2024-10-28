Greatest Showman circus show Come Alive! to take part in Children in Need with a special guest

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular will appear on the BBC’s Children in Need this year, joined by a guest for one performance only.

For a second year, the annual fundraiser has teamed up with The One Show to welcome back The Challenge Squad, made up of young people who have benefited from the funding.

One of them is 16-year-old Ethan from Bridgend, Wales, who as a baby was diagnosed with Hurler Syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis type I), a rare condition that affects his growth, bones, hearing, and eyesight.

Ethan, who is passionate about the theatre, has appeared in several shows through UCAN, a Children in Need-supported creative arts charity for visually impaired children and young people.

During last Friday’s episode of The One Show, Ethan discovered from his mentor Alex Jones that he would be taking part in Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular for a special performance on Children in Need’s 2024 appeal show.

The circus musical is inspired by the iconic musical movie The Greatest Showman, and features all the Benj Pasek and Justin Paul songs from the film including “This Is Me”, “Rewrite the Stars”, and “A Million Dreams”. The action plays out inside a dedicated 700-seat big top space at the Empress Museum in London’s Earls Court (near West Brompton station).

Ethan said during the broadcast: “I’m being a part of The Challenge Squad because I want to do this to show disabled people that we don’t need to be on the sidelines anymore – we can be out there with everybody… Acting has given me my confidence, and now I want to give back, so if you can give anything, please do.”

Come Alive! said: “We are incredibly honoured to take part in BBC Children in Need 2024 and welcome Ethan into the Come Alive! family for this special performance. The magic of this show is all about embracing your true self and finding your voice, and Ethan’s journey embodies that spirit spectacularly. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable moment with him and all the viewers tuning in for such a meaningful cause.”

Viewers will be able to watch how Ethan’s challenge unfolds on The One Show in the run-up to the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show on Friday 15 November 2024.