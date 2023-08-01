Grease – watch West End cast members Katie Brace and Callum Henderson perform “Mooning”

They go together like… you know the rest!

Exclusive: In celebration of today’s news that Nikolai Foster’s production of Grease will be hitting the road next your with a UK tour, we have a special performance just for you!

Check out current West End cast members Katie Brace (who plays Jan) and Callum Henderson (Roger) with a rendition of “Mooning” from the fan-favourite musical:

Alongside Brace and Henderson the company also includes Dan Partridge as Danny, Olivia Moore as Sandy, Jocasta Almgill as Rizzo, Solomon Davy as Kenickie, Jake Reynolds as Doody, Ellie Kingdon as Marty, George Michaelides as Sonny, Olivia Foster-Browne as Frenchy, Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene, Chloe Saunders as Patty Simcox, Katie Dunsden as Cha Cha, Liam McHugh as Johnny Casino, and Rachel Stanley as Miss Lynch, with Darren Bennett playing Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel at certain performances.

Australian stars Jason Donovan and Peter Andre are also among the cast, with Donovan playing the role of Teen Angel at certain performances (from 14 August to 28 October), and Andre covering the roles of Teen Angel and Vince Fontaine at certain performances (from 29 August to 19 October).

Completing the company are Michael Anderson, Alicia Belgarde, Kirsty Ingram, Jordan Isaac, D’Mia Lindsay-Walker, Carly Miles, Luke Redmore, Samuel Routley, Darcey Simmons, Sario Solomon, Joshua Steel, and Allana Taylor.

Featurng WhatsOnStage Award-winning choreography by Arlene Phillips, Grease has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

Grease continues its West End run at the Dominion Theatre until 28 October 2023, with tickets on sale below.