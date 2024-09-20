Future of Beck Theatre in Hayes thrown into doubt following months of negotiations

Both Hillingdon Council and theatre operators Trafalgar Theatres have issued statements regarding the future of Hayes’ 600-seat Beck Theatre, as online chatter around the operation of the venue grows.

The statements come following “months” of “confidential discussions” regarding the renewal of Trafalgar’s contract to operate the venue, which was, according to Hillingdon Council, due in June 2024.

This, according to the council, came to a head yesterday when Trafalgar sent out a “notification letter which expressed their desire to pull out of the Beck Theatre management with effect from 13 January 2025”, leading to, in their words, “bitter disappointment”.

Trafalgar countered with their own statement today, providing additional context with the information that their “15-year contract at the theatre expired in July 2022. In the period since then, we have engaged positively, repeatedly, and constructively in discussions with LBH (Hillingdon Council) to try to formulate a plan for the continued operation of the venue.”

This was then followed up by Trafalgar’s claim that “during discussions in late 2021, LBH announced its intention to explore potential development opportunities for the Beck. We agreed to a short two-year extension on existing terms to allow them time to evaluate.”

Negotiations continued during that time, leading to, in Trafalgar’s words, a variety of debates around funding: “Late last year, and with no firm plans advanced by LBH, we re-engaged to discuss the contract again.

“Citing financial pressures, LBH initially proposed a reduction in its financial support (which we accepted) then withdrew this proposal from their cabinet meeting at the very last moment in April this year.”

In yesterday’s statement, the council has expressed a desire not to “subsidise” the running of the venue, stating: “the council has been seeking new operating arrangements as we should not be subsidising a privately owned commercial entity with council taxpayers’ money.”

The council notes that “the latest published accounts of Trafalgar UK Theatres limited shows it has retained earnings of £18.856 million and made a profit of £1.869 million in the period ending April 2023”, adding that “Trafalgar currently pays no rent for the use of the theatre building and has very limited repair liability, the cost of which has been borne by Hillingdon residents. In addition, the council has been paying a subsidy towards the theatre’s operations.”

However, Trafalgar explained that this money enabled the theatre to engage in additional community activities, saying: “The Beck has never operated without financial support on a break-even basis, but in the past LBH had provided the Beck with a subsidy in order to enable us to engage with the local community in Hillingdon – hosting events in partnership with Hillingdon Music Service and with local schools, dance schools and charities.

“Our creative learning work has touched the lives of thousands of local people and includes, amongst many other initiatives, community choirs, workshops, dementia-friendly film screenings and youth projects.”

Trafalgar has suggested that a reduction in subsidy was something they responded positively towards during negotiations, saying: “Although operating the Beck on a commercial basis without financial support would have been extremely challenging, we agreed to trial that arrangement for a period of three years in order to establish if it was viable… This arrangement removed the requirement for direct financial support from LBH entirely.”

Everything seems to have come to a head this month, Trafalgar has concluded: “At the end of July this year, we gave LBH a deadline of 13 September to confirm whether this proposal was acceptable. Despite us meeting with them in August and contacting them again ahead of the deadline, LBH did not respond in time.

“When LBH did respond, their ‘final position’ was for a period of nine months and they also sought to limit their responsibilities for the physical fabric of the theatre. The effect of this would have been to transfer asset liabilities onto us which, given the removal of any financial support, we found unreasonable.

“We also felt that a period of nine months was far too short for us to trial the new arrangement. As a result, we confirmed our intention to begin exit preparations at the end of our current contract.”

One sticking point seemed to be the need for capital redevelopment, with Trafalgar saying: “Our position on building repairs was simply that the council should bear the cost of putting its building in a state where we can remain open for trade in a compliant manner and without the risk of operational interruption.”

Through the years of negotiations, Trafalgar says that they were left with the impression “that LBH actually do not wish Trafalgar to continue at the Beck”, though they “do not want to see the building close.”

Trafalgar has also said that the council is exploring the possibility of running the venue themselves, though this has not been mentioned in a statement by the council.

An online campaign, “Back the Beck”, has been set up by local residents in order to champion the venue’s survival and future.

Local MP John McDonnell has shared the campaign’s page, saying “Hillingdon council is to close the Beck Theatre. The council has refused theatre group’s offer of continuing without revenue support and is aiming to sell off the whole site. An act of cultural vandalism in a culturally diverse, working class community.”

Expect more on this developing story.