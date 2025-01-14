Further cast for Inside No 9 stage adaptation, with Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, confirmed

The iconic TV series comes to the stage

Steve Pemberton (The Pillowman) and Reece Shearsmith (A Very Expensive Poison) will bring their award–winning television comedy Inside No 9 to London’s West End – and further casting has been confirmed.

Pemberton and Shearsmith will star in the show, titled Stage/Fright, which will blend original material with familiar characters from the series.

In an old-school twist, the casting list has never been disseminated to the public online, but was posted on the exterior of Wyndham’s Theatre where the show begins performances later this week.

Completing the company are Anna Francolini, Gaby French, Miranda Hennessy (who also appeared in the TV series), Bhav Joshi (Bad Sisters), Rebecca Bainbridge (Hollyoaks), Mark Extance (London Assurance), Toby Manley (Table Manners) and Christina Tedders.

The show will play a 12-week season from 16 January at Wyndham’s Theatre Tickets for the season are currently completely sold out.