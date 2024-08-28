Full cast set for Tammy Faye on Broadway

Meet the company that is shipping the musical to New York!

The full cast for the Broadway-bound musical, Tammy Faye has been announced.

The new musical (first seen at London’s Almeida Theatre), featuring music by the legendary Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, and a book by Olivier Award-winner James Graham, is set to begin previews on 19 October 2024, at the newly refurbished Palace Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for 14 November.

Leading the cast is two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben in the role of Tammy Faye Bakker. She is joined by two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, who will portray Jim Bakker, and two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Reverend Jerry Falwell.

The principal cast will also feature Autumn Hurlbert as the Tammy Faye Bakker alternate, Nick Bailey as Paul Crouch, Charl Brown as Steve Pieters, Mark Evans as Billy Graham, Allison Guinn as Jan Crouch, Ian Lassiter as Jimmy Swaggart/Ronald Reagan/Archbishop, Raymond J Lee as John Fletcher, Max Gordon Moore as Thomas S Monson/Marvin Gorman, Alana Pollard as Jessica Hahn, and Andy Taylor as Pat Robertson/Ted Turner.

The ensemble will include Amanda Clement, Michael Di Liberto, Jonathan Duvelson, Lily Kaufmann, Denis Lambert, Elliott Mattox, Brittany Nicholas, Kevin Quillon, Aveena Sawyer, Allysa Shorte, TJ Tapp, Daniel Torres, and Dana Wilton.

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold, the show will feature choreography by Lynne Page, scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross, and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph. Orchestrations are by Mark Dickman and Tom Deering, with music supervision, arrangements, and additional music also by Deering. Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini, with general management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Tammy Faye follows the real-life story of the televangelist, capturing her rise, fall, and enduring legacy.