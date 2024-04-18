Full cast, including Meg Bellamy and Adelle Leonce, announced for A Child of Science world premiere

Exclusive: The full cast and creative team has been revealed for A Child of Science, which is set to have its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic this summer.

Gareth Farr’s play, directed by Matthew Dunster, is based on the drive to create IVF and those instrumental in making it happen – from the scientists to the army of women battling to success. Since its introduction, IVF has supported the birth of over 12 million babies worldwide over the last 45 years.

Joining the previously revealed Tom Felton (2:22 A Ghost Story) will be Jamie Glover (Waterloo Road, What’s In A Name?) as Patrick Steptoe, Meg Bellamy (known for her appearance as Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown, now making her professional stage debut) as embryologst Jean Purdy, Adelle Leonce (Fool Me Once, Emilia) as Margaret, one of the hundreds of anonymous women who assisted in the medical trials and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs, House of the Dragon) in roles including philanthropist Lillian Lincoln Howell and Sheena Steptoe.

The cast is completed by Saikat Ahamed (Life of Pi), Gruffudd Glyn (Joseph K and the Cost of Living), Bobby Hirston (The Play That Goes Wrong), Amy Loughton (Animal), Bebe Sanders (Twelfth Night) and Everal A Walsh (Rockets and Blue Lights ).

The partners of both Farr and Dunster were only able to have children thanks to IVF, with Dunster saying today: “I’m very excited about the actors that are heading to Bristol to work with me on Gareth Farr’s extraordinary, revelatory and emotional play. I’ve worked with Tom Felton recently in the West End and I know what a terrific stage actor he is, and I’ve admired so many of our other actors from afar, not least Meg Bellamy in her detailed and sensitive portrayal of Kate Middleton in The Crown recently. This will be Meg’s stage debut, and she and the rest of this exciting ensemble are raring to go and can’t wait to bring this story to life at Bristol Old Vic.”

The creative team is completed by costume designer and associate set designer Angelica Rush (Eclipse), lighting designer Sally Ferguson (The Duchess of Malfi ), sound designer Holly Khan (Blackout Songs), composer Genevieve Dawson, video designer Gino Ricardo Green (Tambo and Bones), hair and make-up designer Zoë Louise Gale (Six) and associate director Alix Harris (founder and artistic director of Beyond Face).

The show’s world premiere in Bristol will have playing dates from 5 June to 6 July, with tickets on sale now.