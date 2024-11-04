Full cast announced for The Merchant of Venice 1936 in the West End

The show returns to the West End before a new tour

West End casting has been revealed for The Merchant of Venice 1936, led by Tracy-Ann Oberman as Shylock.

The production, directed by Brigid Larmour, will begin a limited run at London’s Trafalgar Theatre from 28 December to 25 January, before embarking on a UK tour from February to April 2025.

Originally staged by Watford Palace Theatre and HOME Manchester, the revival reimagines Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice: now set in 1930s east London against the backdrop of the Battle of Cable Street and the rising influence of fascism.

Joseph Millson, known for roles in The Last Kingdom, Moon Knight, and his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, joins the cast as Antonio.

Also appearing are Georgie Fellows as Portia, Evie Hargreaves as Mary/Nerissa, Mikhail Sen as Lorenzo/Maharajah, Elly Roberts as Stefania/Blackshirt, Gavin Fowler as Bassanio, Grainne Dromgoole as Jessica, Xavier Starr as Gratiano, and Alex Zur as Yuval/The Duke/Blackshirt.

The creative team comprises Larmour, Oberman as associate director, costume and set designer Liz Cooke, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer Sarah Weltman, composer Erran Baron Cohen, and movement directors Annabel Arden and Leah Hausman. Casting is by Serena Hill.

After its West End season, The Merchant of Venice 1936 will tour across the UK, including stops in Liverpool, Bath, Leeds, Salford, Fareham, Cardiff, Southend, and Birmingham.