Full cast and creative team revealed for Marriage Material

Marriage Material has revealed its full cast and creative team.

Based on Sathnam Sanghera’s novel, the show centres on a corner shop in Wolverhampton and the family who runs it.

Adapted for the stage by Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti and directed by Iqbal Khan, it runs at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 22 May to 21 June 2025 and Birmingham Rep from 25 June to 5 July 2025.

Starring in the co-production will be Tommy Belshaw as Jim/Bill, Jaz Singh Deol as Mr Bains/Arjun, Anoushka Deshmukh as Surinder, Celeste Dodwell as Claire/Mrs Flanagan, Avita Jay as Mrs Bains, Kiran Landa as Kamaljit, Omar Malik as Ranjit/Tanvir, and Irfan Shamji as Dhanda.

Also on the creative team are Good Teeth (set and costume designer), Simeon Miller (lighting designer), Holly Khan (composer and sound designer), Anjali Mehra (movement director), Rakhee Sharma (associate movement director), Gurkiran Kaur (voice and dialect coach), Harper K Hefferon (assistant director), and Anna Wood (associate sound designer). Casting is by Jatinder Chera.

Bhatti’s first play Behsharam broke box office records at Soho Theatre/Birmingham Rep, while her second play Behzti won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Sanghera said: “What can I say – even if I’d not written the book that the play is based on, I’d rush to see this dream cast in action! I am really excited to see how this talented group of actors bring Gurpeet’s fantastic adaptation to life on stage for the very first time.”

Bhatti added: “I’m delighted to be bringing Sathnam’s heartfelt and funny novel to the stage with this incredible group of actors. I’m looking forward to watching them embrace the epic and bring fine intimate detail to this important story which is so relevant for today.”

Khan commented: “I am so excited by the company we’ve formed to share Gurpreet’s heartfelt and hilarious tale. They are all actors I admire for their craft, curiosity and fearlessness. It’s a big story that tracks generations and communities, that helps us understand what’s shaped us as a country.”