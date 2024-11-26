From Vauxhall to the stars: inside the immersive experience at Bridge Command

We got a chance to play around in the latest immersive experience

From Vauxhall to the stars!

Parabolic Theatre’s Bridge Command transforms participants into the crew of a starship, blending live theatre with interactive gaming. Set within a custom-built spaceship integrated with simulation software, players work together to navigate missions, handle crises, and interact with characters in a sci-fi narrative filled with intrigue and moral complexity.

We were invited into the experience to see what this newfangled trip into space had to offer…

Watch below: