Five reasons you need to visit Underbelly Festival in London this summer

We asked visitors to give us five reasons to head down to Cavendish Square for Underbelly Festival this Summer.

Want a summer night of fun in central London? Look no further than Cavendish Square… Here are five reasons to make Underbelly your go-to spot this August.

1. The festival vibes

The setting and décor are amazing, and with the big tent, music and pop-up food and drinks, it really gives festival vibes! It’s like a slice of Edinburgh Fringe in the middle of London, and a great place to hang out and enjoy the atmosphere. Underbelly’s ‘magic mirrors’ spiegeltent is beautiful too, with colourful glass and vintage facades, it’s not to be missed!

2. The shows

There’s so much to choose from, whether you’re looking for a day out with the family, or a crazy night out with friends. With popular shows like Police Cops, and international artists such as YUCK Circus, plus exciting gig theatre, music and cabaret shows like The Gods, The Gods, The Gods, Sofar Sounds and The Bitten Peach. For the kids and the whole family, there’s beatboxing, comedy, theatre, and a disco for babies!

3. The food

For the full festival experience, try out some of the delicious street food on offer. Pasta rolled in fresh cheese with truffle or bacon; some of London’s best fish and chips or stone-baked pizza; sizzling Mexican tacos and fiery Korean food – there’s an incredible range of options!

4. The drinks

It can be hard to find a nice spot for some outdoor drinks in London, with pub gardens being pretty packed! There’s loads of space in Cavendish Square, and a couple of great bars to choose from. The spritz bar has a refreshing range of summer cocktails, and the Pravha bar has your nice cold beers, ciders and spirits. There’s also a coffee truck with incredible fresh coffee and espresso martinis. You could go so far as saying it’s the best beer garden in central London right now!

5. The location

Underbelly Festival is tucked away behind Oxford Street, less than 5 mins walk from Oxford Circus or Bond Street Stations. It’s a welcome haven from the busy surrounding streets, and a great place to take a break or finish a day out in town – but also super easy to get to if you’re coming in for a show!