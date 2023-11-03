First look photos released for RSC’s The Box of Delights

The production is adapted from the classic children’s book

Production images have been released for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s festive production of The Box of Delights.

Directed by Justin Audibert (The Taming of the Shrew), the piece is adapted from John Masefield’s beloved children’s novel by Piers Torday (The Last Wild). An initial version was originally produced for Wilton’s Music Hall back in 2017.

It follows an orphaned schoolboy named Kay Harker who comes into the possession of a small wooden box with powers beyond his wildest imagination.

The complete cast includes Nana Amoo-Gottfried (as Joe/Ensemble), Callum Balmforth (as Kay Harker), Stephen Boxer (as Cole Hawkings/Ramon Lully/Grandpa), Melody Brown (as Mayor/Dame Eleanor of Chasuble/Ensemble), Alex Cardall (as Ensemble/Puppeteer), Tom Chapman (as Rat/Puppeteer), Janet Etuk (as Herne the Hunter), Jack Humphrey (as Peter Jones), Tom Kanji (as Charles), Richard Lynch (as Abner), Annette McLaughlin (as Caroline Louisa), Mae Munuo (as Maria Jones), Molly Roberts (as Ellen/The Head/Ensemble), Rhiannon Skerritt (as Ensemble/Puppeteer), Timothy Speyer (as Bishop/Ensemble), and Rosie Wyatt (as Papergirl/Duchess of Musborough/Ensemble). Nia Gwynne and Claire Price will be job-sharing the role of Sylvia Daisy Pouncer.

The Box of Delights runs from 31 October 2023 until 7 January 2024, with a press night set for 8 November.