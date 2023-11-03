Photos

First look photos released for RSC’s The Box of Delights

The production is adapted from the classic children’s book

Theo Bosanquet
Stratford-upon-Avon
The Box of Delights
Jack Humphrey (Peter Jones), Callum Balmforth (Kay Harker) and Mae Munuo (Maria Jones) in The Box of Delights, © Manuel Harlan for the RSC

Production images have been released for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s festive production of The Box of Delights.

Directed by Justin Audibert (The Taming of the Shrew), the piece is adapted from John Masefield’s beloved children’s novel by Piers Torday (The Last Wild). An initial version was originally produced for Wilton’s Music Hall back in 2017.

It follows an orphaned schoolboy named Kay Harker who comes into the possession of a small wooden box with powers beyond his wildest imagination.

The Box of Delights production image
Richard Lynch (Abner Brown) and Claire Price (Sylvia Daisy Pouncer), © Manuel Harlan
362358 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Richard Lynch (Abner Brown), © Manuel Harlan
362310 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Callum Balmforth (Kay Harker), © Manuel Harlan
362260 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
The Box of Delights, © Manuel Harlan

The complete cast includes Nana Amoo-Gottfried (as Joe/Ensemble), Callum Balmforth (as Kay Harker), Stephen Boxer (as Cole Hawkings/Ramon Lully/Grandpa), Melody Brown (as Mayor/Dame Eleanor of Chasuble/Ensemble), Alex Cardall (as Ensemble/Puppeteer), Tom Chapman (as Rat/Puppeteer), Janet Etuk (as Herne the Hunter), Jack Humphrey (as Peter Jones), Tom Kanji (as Charles), Richard Lynch (as Abner), Annette McLaughlin (as Caroline Louisa), Mae Munuo (as Maria Jones), Molly Roberts (as Ellen/The Head/Ensemble), Rhiannon Skerritt (as Ensemble/Puppeteer), Timothy Speyer (as Bishop/Ensemble), and Rosie Wyatt (as Papergirl/Duchess of Musborough/Ensemble). Nia Gwynne and Claire Price will be job-sharing the role of Sylvia Daisy Pouncer.

362216 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Callum Balmforth (Kay Harker), © Manuel Harlan
362204 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Tom Chapman (Rat), © Manuel Harlan
362193 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Mae Munuo (Maria Jones), © Manuel Harlan
362160 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
The Box of Delights, © Manuel Harlan
362111 The Box of Delights production photos 2023 2023
Stephen Boxer (Cole Hawkings), © Manuel Harlan

The Box of Delights runs from 31 October 2023 until 7 January 2024, with a press night set for 8 November.

Sign up for our newsletters for more