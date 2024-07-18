Fangirls musical UK premiere – first look photos released

The show is now in previews at the Lyric Hammersmith

Exclusive: The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions have released brand-new production shots for the UK premiere of the hit musical Fangirls.

Written and composed by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, the show is now in previews and is set to run until 24 August. It follows Edna, a 14-year-old misfit in love with Harry, a member of the world’s biggest boy band.

Making her musical theatre debut in the role of Edna is recent graduate Jasmine Elcock [she/her] – she is known for her Golden Buzzer performance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. Joining her are Miracle Chance [she/her] (The Witches) as Brianna, Thomas Grant [he/him] (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Harry, Debbie Kurup [she/her] (The Prince of Egypt) as Caroline, Mary Malone [she/her] (Burnt at the Stake) as Jules, Gracie McGonigal [she/her] (The Little Big Things) as Lily, and Terique Jarrett [he/him] (Daddy) as Salty.

Completing the company are Eve De Leon Allen [they/them] (Sugar Coat) as Dom/Ensemble, Max Gill [he/she/they] (Bugsy Malone) as Greta/Ensemble, Max James Hodge [he/him] as Pat/Ensemble, Lena Pattie Jones [she/her] as Ash/Ensemble, and Nicky Wong Rush [he/him/they/them] as Dancer.

The full creative team includes production designer David Fleischer, choreographer Ebony Williams, video designer Ash J Woodward, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, associate choreographer Justice Moore, associate lighting designer Tamykha Patterson, design assistant by Emilia Mendez, and sound designer Tony Gayle. Music supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations are by Zara Stanton, with musical direction by Candida Caldicot and David Muratore as music producer. Casting direction is by Lotte Hines, with dialect and voice by Daniele Lydon. Kwame Owusu is associate director, while Laurence Stannard serves as associate musical director, Justin Teasdale as associate sound designer and Bobbie Chatt as casting associate.

Tickets are on sale now.