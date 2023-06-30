Enter A Strange Loop with the London cast and creatives

The hit show’s UK premiere is now officially open

A Strange Loop – Michael R Jackson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical – celebrated its official opening at London’s Barbican Theatre last night and the reviews are in, with WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton describing the show as “a blast and a revelation“.

Earlier in the week, we met up with Jackson, director Stephen Brackett and cast members Kyle Ramar Freeman (who plays Usher), Sharlene Hector (Thought 1), Nathan Armarkwei-Laryea (Thought 2), Yeukayi Ushe (Thought 3), Tendai Humphrey Sitima (Thought 4), Danny Bailey (Thought 5), and Eddie Elliott (Thought 6) to discuss their own thoughts about the London transfer.

The London production is choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and features set designs by Arnulfo Maldonado, lighting by Jen Schriever, sound by Drew Levy, costumes by Jen Schriever and music supervision by Rona Siddiqui.

The team of producers for the UK premiere also includes such high-profile names as Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.

You can also check out Freeman performing musical number “Inner White Girl” in the video below:

A Strange Loop continues its one-time-only 12-week limited season at the Barbican Theatre through to 19 September 2023. Tickets are on sale below.