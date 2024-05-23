Elf the Musical to tour this winter

The musical version of Elf will be embarking on a new tour this autumn.

Based on the much-loved 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell, the musical adaptation features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and a score by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). The tour is to be produced and directed by panto and musical comedy producer Jon Conway.

The musical follows Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack as a baby and is raised at the North Pole as an elf. However, after learning that he is indeed human, he sets off to New York City to find his biological father.

The cast is headed by Jordan Conway (Laurel and Chaplin – The Feud), who is stepping into pointy shoes of Ferrell as Buddy. The cast also features Kelly Benlaki as Buddy’s love interest, Jovie, and Barry Bloxham as Buddy’s long-suffering dad.

Conway said today: “Elf is always one of the most popular holiday films and Buddy The Elf is a truly iconic character. This is the first time this hit show has toured theatres and we promise a heart-warming and hilarious night out with great special effects. One of the best sights is the audiences dressing up for the show, especially the dads in Elf Christmas sweaters. This is an unmissable treat.”

The tour will play from Wednesday 6 to Sunday 10 November at Milton Keynes Theatre, Tuesday 12 to Sunday 17 November at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, Tuesday 19 to Saturday 23 November at the Swan Theatre, High Wycombe and Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 December a thte Mayflower Theatre, Southampton. The production will also play in arenas in Aberdeen, Newport, Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds, Hull, Glasgow, Newcastle and Killarney.

