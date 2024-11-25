Elektra with Brie Larson unveils complete West End and Brighton company

The full cast joining Oscar winner Brie Larson in the UK premiere of Anne Carson’s adaptation of Sophocles’s Elektra, has been revealed.

Under the direction of Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish (Oklahoma!), the classic tragedy is brought into a contemporary world. It follows a family reeling following a father’s assassination, and the daughter primed to act in response.

Joining Larson are Patrick Vaill as Orestes, Stockard Channing as Clytemnestra, Marième Diouf as Chrysothemis and Greg Hicks as Aegisthus.

Unveiled today and completing the cast are Hannah Bristow, Wallis Currie-Wood, Jo Goldsmith-Eteson, Nardia Ruth, Rebecca Thorn, Adeola Yemitan and Arthur Boan.

Alongside Fish, the creative team includes Annie-B Parson (choreography), Jeremy Herbert (set design), Doey Lüthi (costume design), Adam Silverman (lighting design), Max and Ben Ringham (sound design), Ted Hearne (composer), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect) and Heather Basten (casting).

Produced by Empire Street Productions, Elektra will begin performances at Theatre Royal Brighton from 13 to 18 January 2025, before transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from 24 January to 12 April 2025. A press night is scheduled for 5 February 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

Day seats will be available throughout the run, as well as a “pay what you can” lottery. Signed, audio described and captioned performances (captioned by Stagetext) will take place on 25 February and 4 March.