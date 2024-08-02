Drop Dead Gorgeous musical announced casting

The show is based on the hit film of the same name

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for the work-in-progress run of Drop Dead Gorgeous, a new musical based on the 1999 cult-classic film written by Lona Williams.

Set to premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe tonight, the stage adaptation will depict a beauty pageant that descends into a murder mystery.

Presented by special arrangement with Warner Brothers Theatricals, the musical features an original score by Riki Lindhome, known for her work on Wednesday (Netflix), Knives Out, and the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates.

The cast includes Diana Vickers (I Wish You Well), Michelle Brasier (Average Bear), Tori Allen-Martin (Unforgotten), Charlene Kaye (a vocalist working with the likes of alt-J and St Vincent), and Natalie Arle-Toyne (Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning). The casting direction is by Pearson.

Produced by Alchemation, a theatrical producing office founded by Kevin McCollum (The Devil Wears Prada, Something Rotten!), the show will run at the Pleasance Dome from August 2nd to 24th (excluding 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20) with performances at 11pm.

The show will be a work-in-progress concert series, providing audiences with a first look at the new musical.