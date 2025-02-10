Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again releases statement following ‘homophobic abuse’ during show

The musical comedy Here You Come Again, featuring Dolly Parton’s greatest hits, has released a statement following an incident of homophobia that took place in Manchester.

In a social post released today, the show said: “In light of homophobic comments and abuse directed at our company, the producers of Here You Come Again condemn this abhorrent behaviour in the strongest way. Individuals making such comments are not welcome at our show. They have been – and will be – ejected from the theatre immediately. We stand against all forms of prejudice and are extremely proud of the inclusivity and respect which Here You Come Again celebrates.”

The statement comes following TikTok posts by star Steven Webb, who leads the production. Webb describes how the musical had to do a “full show stop [during its Manchester dates] because a woman was so disgusted that there was a gay character on stage. She was shouting out and the audience was shouting at her… we were stopped for 15 or 20 minutes.”

Webb said that this wasn’t an uncommon occurrence, happening on a near-weekly basis.

The production, authorised by Dolly Parton, brings together hits like “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, and “I Will Always Love You”. It follows a diehard fan who imagines Dolly helping him through difficult times.

The musical was co-written by Emmy award-winning Bruce Vilanch, director Gabriel Barre, and actor-writer Tricia Paoluccio, who stars as Dolly. Jonathan Harvey provides additional material for the UK run.

Here You Come Again is directed by Gabriel Barre with set and costume design by Paul Wills, choreography by Lizzie Gee, and sound by Tom Marshall. Lighting design is by Tim Deiling, with Richard Pinner as illusion designer, Eugene Gwozdz handling the orchestrations, while the associate director and assistant choreographer is Teenie MacLeod, while Maurice Cambridge is the orchestra manager. Ben Arkell takes on the role of production manager, and Stuart Burt leads the casting.

The musical is produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Leeds Playhouse in association with Jenny King, Patrick Gracey, and Vibecke Dahle.