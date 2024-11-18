Disney Jr live show to tour the UK next spring

The Disney bonanza will also play six performances in central London

Disney Jr will bring its interactive live show to the UK for the first time in spring 2025.

Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play! will premiere at London’s Royal Festival Hall with six performances across the weekend of 15 and 16 March.

The production is designed for preschool-aged audiences, featuring characters from Disney Jr series, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Team Spidey from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the SuperKitties. The show includes sing-alongs, dancing, and live performances of songs such as “Hot Dog!” from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and “Do the Spidey” from Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

The story follows Mickey Mouse preparing for a playdate at the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. When unexpected weather disrupts the plans, Team Spidey steps in to save the day.

Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president of Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning and Licensing at Disney Entertainment, said: “We are so excited to bring our live show Disney Jr Live On Tour: Let’s Play! to international markets, including the UK and the Middle East for the very first time in 2025.

“We cannot wait for even more of our youngest fans worldwide to interact with the iconic Clubhouse from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and other beloved Disney Jr characters, including SuperKitties and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends live on stage.”

Produced by Terrapin Station Entertainment and presented in the UK by Senbla, tickets are now available through Disney channels. Further dates will be revealed soon.