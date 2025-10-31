Disenchanted! musical, reimagining fairytale princesses, to have UK premiere in 2026

Finding their happily ever after in the UK!

A new musical comedy will receive its professional UK premiere next year.

Disenchanted! seeks to debunk the myth of the “damsel-in-distress” and be done with the familiar fairytale trope of insecure princesses. Showing a new side to Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Hua Mulan, the Princess (Who Kissed the Frog), the Little Mermaid, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Belle, and Princess Badroulbadour, the piece is written by Dennis T Giacino and Fiely Matias.

It has previously enjoyed a successful Off-Broadway run and has been performed on five continents. An all-star streamed production took place in 2021.

The UK premiere will take place at Lichfield Garrick before the company gears up for a UK tour.

Gemma East, chief operating officer at the Garrick said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the Lichfield Garrick Theatre will be home to the professional premiere of this well-loved musical. Our audiences love a great night out and something a bit different; so Disenchanted! is perfect. With a twist on familiar characters, riotous musical numbers, and laugh-out-loud one-liners, we’re incredibly excited to see how our audiences respond to this smash hit from across the pond.”

Disenchanted! will play from 24 April to 2 May 2026.

Further details are to be revealed.