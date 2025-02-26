whatsonstage white
Dear England’s return – first look inside the rehearsal room

The production returns to the National Theatre before heading to the Lowry in Salford

Alex Wood

| London | Salford |

26 February 2025

Courtney George (Ensemble) and Jass Beki (Ensemble) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 5354
Courtney George (Ensemble) and Jass Beki (Ensemble) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner

The National Theatre has released rehearsal images for the Olivier Award-winning play Dear England, which returns to London for a new season next month.

James Graham’s piece about Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team will also have its regional premiere at the Lowry in Salford later this spring.

Gwilym Lee takes on the role of Southgate in the new production, following in the footsteps of Joseph Fiennes. Joining Lee is Liz White, who will play the role of Pippa Grange – sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at the Football Association from 2017 to 2019.

Alongside Lee and White are returning company members Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke and Ryan Whittle, who is this time taking on the role of Harry Kane.

They are joined by new cast members Matt Bardock as Mike Webster, Jude Carmichael as Marcus Rashford, Gamba Cole as Raheem Sterling, Ryan Donaldson as Harry Maguire, Felixe Forde as Alex Scott, Kadell Herida as Jadon Sancho, Joshua Hill as Jordan Henderson, Tom Lane as Eric Dier, Martin Marquez as Sam Allardyce, Tane Siah as Bukayo Saka and Tristan Waterson as Dele Alli.

Rounding out the company are Jass Beki, Courtney George, Will Harrison-Wallace, Miles Henderson, Jordan Ford Silver, Philip Labey and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart. The cast also play additional roles as part of the ensemble.

The show will not be the same as the original 2023 production, with the National previously stating: “As the nation watched the drama unfold at this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, Graham’s critically acclaimed play will evolve to include this key European championship.”

A tour will also kick off later this year, visiting a number of cities across England.

Directed by Rupert Goold, the show’s creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, additional music by Max Perryment, revival director Elin Schofield, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tasmin Newlands, associate lighting designer Ben Jacobs, revival movement associate Thomas Herron, associate sound designer Johnny Edwards, casting associate Lilly Mackie and staff director Connie Treves.

Dear England will return to the National’s Olivier Theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford, from 29 May to 29 June 2025. A TV adaptation is also in the works.

Elin Schofield (Revival Director) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 967
Elin Schofield (revival director) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner
Ellouise Shakespeare Hart (Ensemble) and Philip Labey (Ensemble) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 3756
Ellouise Shakespeare Hart (Ensemble) and Philip Labey (Ensemble) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Gunnar Cauthery (Gary Lineker) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 5093
Gunnar Cauthery (Gary Lineker) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) and Tane Siah (Bukayo Saka) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 565
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) and Tane Siah (Bukayo Saka) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 219
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 1107
Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Jass Beki (Ensemble) and Ryan Whittle (Harry Kane) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 874
Jass Beki (Ensemble) and Ryan Whittle (Harry Kane) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Jass Beki (Ensemble) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 9024
Jass Beki (Ensemble) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Josh Barrow (Jordan Pickford) and Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 1161
Josh Barrow (Jordan Pickford) and Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford) and Gamba Cole (Raheem Sterling) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 5050
Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford) and Gamba Cole (Raheem Sterling) in rehearsals for Dear England, © Marc Brenner
Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford) and Joshua Hill (Jordan Henderson) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 888
Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford) and Joshua Hill (Jordan Henderson) in rehearsals for Dear England, © Marc Brenner
Liz White (Pippa Grange) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 530
Liz White (Pippa Grange) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Liz White (Pippa Grange), Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford), John Hodgkinson (Greg Clarke) and Ryan Whittle (Harry Kane) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 5228
Liz White (Pippa Grange), Jude Carmichael (Marcus Rashford), John Hodgkinson (Greg Clarke) and Ryan Whittle (Harry Kane) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Tane Siah (Bukayo Saka) and Kadell Herida (Keiran Trippier) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 954
Tane Siah (Bukayo Saka) and Kadell Herida (Keiran Trippier) in rehearsals for Dear England, © Marc Brenner
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 5006
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 9203
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 9259
The cast of Dear England (2025) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner
Tom Lane (Eric Dier) and Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre (c) Marc Brenner 9470
Tom Lane (Eric Dier) and Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner
Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart (Ensemble), Tony Turner (Greg Dyke), Liz White (Pippa Grange), Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) and Will Harrison-Wallace (Ensemble) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner
Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart (Ensemble), Tony Turner (Greg Dyke), Liz White (Pippa Grange), Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) and Will Harrison-Wallace (Ensemble) in rehearsals for Dear England (2025) at the National Theatre, © Marc Brenner
Screenshot 2025 02 26 at 00.07.09
Gunnar Cauthery (Gary Lineker), Gamba Cole (Raheem Sterling), Josh Barrow (Jordan Pickford), Gwilym Lee (Gareth Southgate) and Felixe Forde (Alex Scott) in rehearsals, © Marc Brenner

