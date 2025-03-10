Dear England returns to the National Theatre

The National Theatre welcomes back Dear England for a limited run, starting tonight, 10 March.

James Graham’s award-winning play about Gareth Southgate’s multi-year vision for the England men’s football team has returned to London for a new season. It will also have its regional premiere at the Lowry in Salford later this spring.

The show will not be the same as the original 2023 production, with the National previously stating: “As the nation watched the drama unfold at this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, Graham’s critically acclaimed play will evolve to include this key European championship.”

A tour will also kick off later this year, visiting a number of cities across England.

Gwilym Lee takes on the role of Southgate in the return engagement, following in the footsteps of Joseph Fiennes. Joining Lee is Liz White, who will play the role of Pippa Grange – sports psychologist and Head of People and Team Development at the Football Association from 2017 to 2019.

Alongside Lee and White are returning company members Josh Barrow (as Jordan Pickford), Gunnar Cauthery (as Gary Lineker), Tony Turner (as Greg Dyke), John Hodgkinson (as Greg Clarke) and Ryan Whittle, who is this time taking on the role of Harry Kane.

They are joined by new cast members Matt Bardock (as Mike Webster), Jude Carmichael (as Marcus Rashford), Gamba Cole (as Raheem Sterling), Ryan Donaldson (as Harry Maguire), Felixe Forde (as Alex Scott), Kadell Herida (as Jadon Sancho), Joshua Hill (as Jordan Henderson), Tom Lane (as Eric Dier), Martin Marquez (as Sam Allardyce), Tane Siah (as Bukayo Saka) and Tristan Waterson (as Dele Alli).

Rounding out the company are Jass Beki, Courtney George, Will Harrison-Wallace, Miles Henderson, Jordan Ford Silver, Philip Labey and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart. The cast also play additional roles as part of the ensemble.

Directed by Rupert Goold, the show’s creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, additional music by Max Perryment, revival director Elin Schofield, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Tasmin Newlands, associate lighting designer Ben Jacobs, revival movement associate Thomas Herron, associate sound designer Johnny Edwards, casting associate Lilly Mackie and staff director Connie Treves.

Dear England plays at the National’s Olivier Theatre until 24 May 2025, followed by a four-week run at the Lowry in Salford from 29 May to 29 June 2025. A TV adaptation is also in the works.