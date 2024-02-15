David Bedella to join & Juliet on Broadway

Olivier-winning actor David Bedella is crossing the pond to play the role of Lance in the Broadway production of & Juliet. He begins performances with the Broadway cast on 5 March.

Bedella originated the role of Lance in both the 2019 Manchester production and in the West End, where he won an Olivier Award for his performance. He steps in for Tony winner Paulo Szot, who originated the role on Broadway and is taking leave from the production. Szot will return on 16 July.

The musical, directed by Luke Sheppard, offers a twist on the classic love story, asking what might have happened if Juliet hadn’t chosen the tragic ending over Romeo. It is set to a pop-infused soundtrack featuring iconic hits penned by Max Martin, like Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and Katy Perry’s “Roar”.

In addition to Bedella, the current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois, with Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The creative team for the Broadway production includes David West Read (book), Max Martin and friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig and makeup design), Dominic Fallacaro (orchestrations), and Haley Bennett (music director).

A UK tour of & Juliet commences this July.