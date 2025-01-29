Coraline musical cancels tour ‘in the context of allegations’

The show will not proceed with its run

The stage version of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline has cancelled its tour.

As previously reported, the show was due to debut in Leeds, before it embarks on a UK tour to Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh.

The show said in an email to ticket holders, seen by WhatsOnStage: “We’re getting in touch to let you know we have decided our production of Coraline – A Musical will not proceed. After careful consideration, we feel it would be impossible to continue in the context of the allegations against its original author. Our huge apologies for any inconvenience this causes.”

Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Gaiman were published earlier this month following an initial podcast series last summer.

A co-production between Leeds Playhouse, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Birmingham Rep, and HOME, the musical would have played at Leeds Playhouse’s Courtyard Theatre (11 April to 11 May 2025) before touring to Manchester (15 May to 7 June), Birmingham (12 to 22 June) and Edinburgh (26 June to 19 July).

The venues have been contacted for further statements, while ticket holders can request a full refund.