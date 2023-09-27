Emil Dale of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has unveiled the complete ensemble and creative crew for the upcoming British musical Kin, written by Dale and Stefan Kelk.

The production is set to run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross, from 28 October to 5 November. Four additional performances have been scheduled on 28 October at 7:30 pm, 31 October at 7:30 pm, and 5 November at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

The piece follows a controversial cult leader who acquires an old ranch in a small southern American town, triggering escalating tensions with the local residents. Inspired by true events from 1980s America, Kin features an original 1980s pop-inspired score and will be presented in staged concert form at a converted church in King’s Cross, London.

Joseph Peacock (Titanic the Musical), will headline the production in the role of Noah. Peacock’s credits include originating the role of Donny Osmond in The Osmonds, Young Gideon in Sting’s The Last Ship US tour, and understudying and performing the role of Tink in the West End production of Bat Out of Hell.

Joining Peacock, the cast includes Sophie-Rose Middleton as Cora, Emma Kingston as Maraliyn, Adam Robert Lewis as Terrance, Carrie Sutton as Marge, Sam Wells as Kirk, Anthony Selwyn as Turtle, Athena Collins as Afifa, Dianté Lodge as Travis, Cassius, and dance captain, Jordan Laviniere as Jimmy / Daxen, Chrissy Brooke as Doreen / Ivy, Deena Kapadia as Colleen / Acer, and Leesa Tulley as ensemble / first cover Cora, Marilyn, and Marge. Young performers Liliana Argenio and Isla Ithier will share the role of Thea, with Oscar Hubble portraying Joe.

The creative team comprises Dale as director, Shay Barclay as choreographer, Pete Mitchell as musical supervisor, Justin Williams as set designer, Alex Musgrave as lighting designer, Steve Jonas as sound designer, Reuben Speed as costume designer, William Hamilton Tighe as props designer and manager, Daniel Slade as associate director, Lauren Stroud as associate choreographer, Christina Shand as assistant choreographer, Beatrice Pryor as associate producer, Luke Hyde as production manager, Alan Mackintosh as production consultant, and casting by Claire Cassidy for Debbie O’Brien Casting. The artwork is by Feast Creative and Ranch Studios.