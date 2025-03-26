Chicago tour issues casting update

Chicago has confirmed further casting plans for 2025 tour stops.

The iconic show follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers in Kander and Ebb’s musical include “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.

As already revealed, the show is led by TV favourite Janette Manrara as Roxie, joined by Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.

It has been confirmed that for the rest of the tour, Dan Burton and Darren Day will share the role of Billy Flynn. Meanwhile, Kevin Clifton continues to perform the role in Canterbury and Bristol.

Burton will play Billy Flynn in Bournemouth, Nottingham, Birmingham, Truro and Llandudno.

Day will take on the role in Wimbledon, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Hull, Eastbourne, Norwich, Blackpool, Woking, Sunderland, Crawley, Glasgow and Salford.

Sinitta will join the tour to play Mama Morton in Bournemouth, Canterbury, Norwich, Woking, Crawley and Glasgow.

Brenda Edwards will continue to perform the role in Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Wimbledon, Leicester and Salford.

Further casting for Mama Morton at certain venues to be announced.

Manrara will appear for all scheduled tour dates this year, aside from Bristol and Canterbury. At those venues, Faye Brookes will return to the role of Roxie Hart.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

Chicago will next head to Bournemouth Pavilion (31 March to 5 April), before visiting Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (7 to 12 April), Birmingham Alexandra (14 to 19 April), Hall for Cornwall Truro (21 to 26 April), Venue Cymru Llandudno (29 April to 3 May), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (5 to 10 May), Marlowe Canterbury (12 to 17 May), Bristol Hippodrome (19 to 24 May), New Wimbledon Theatre (9 to 14 June), Curve, Leicester (16 to 21 June), Wolverhampton Grand (23 to 28 June), Hull New Theatre (30 June to 5 July), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (7 to 12 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 July), Blackpool Winter Gardens (21 to 26 July), New Victoria Woking (28 July to 2 August), Sunderland Empire (4 to 9 August), the Hawth Crawley (11 to 16 August), King’s Theatre Glasgow (18 to 23 August) and The Lowry in Salford (25 to 30 August).

Tickets for select dates are on sale now.