Charlie McCullagh performs a number from new musical The Rise and Fall of Vinnie and Paul

A new two-hander rock musical will premiere in London this year.

The Rise and Fall of Vinnie and Paul, written by Neil Bastian, documents the doomed house-share between Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin.

Charlie McCullagh (42 Balloons, Jesus Christ Superstar) has been recorded performing “Like a Painter Man”. The number comes when Gaugin, reeling after a failed marriage and dubious about moving in with his artistic rival, is surprised to find himself enjoying the company of his new housemate.

McCullagh has played a part in the development of the show alongside Max Alexander-Taylor as Vinnie. Alexander-Taylor also produced this new track and the show’s concept album. Casting for the London run is yet to be revealed.

“Wheatfield with Crows” from Bastian’s musical was nominated for the Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize 2022 and the piece was a top five finalist for the Music Theatre International Mentorship Award 2023/24. It was also chosen for The Other Palace’s Musical Bites season in 2023.

The hour-long show will play at The Glitch from 16 to 28 April 2025. It’s presented by VAULT Creative Arts.